NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, May 10

We have two Game 5s in the NBA Tuesday, with the first game beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks immediately after 76ers-Heat. Both games have some intriguing DFS value options. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Danny Green, Sixers, $4,500

After poor shooting performances in Games 1 and 2, Green has bounced back over the last two games against the Miami Heat. The veteran sharpshooter has made a total of 10 threes in Games 3 and 4, while also averaging 25 fantasy points per game. If Green can make at least a few threes on Game 5, it will go along way for your DFS lineup and for the Sixers.

Cameron Johnson, Suns, $3,900

Johnson is worth a taking a gamble on at $3,900 as he’s one of the Suns’ top options off the bench. The former UNC standout produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3pt), five rebounds, and two assists for 21.8 fantasy points in Game 4. It was the second time in the semis that he has scored 20-plus fantasy points. Phoenix will be looking for its bench to step up in Game 5 tonight and Johnson will play a large role in that.

Gabe Vincent, Heat, $4,200

If Kyle Lowry cannot play in Game 5, then we could see Vincent back in the starting lineup in a must-win game for the Heat. Vincent struggled in the last two games, only scoring 3.5 and 6.3 fantasy points. However, Miami is hoping that he can return back to his Game 1 and 2 forms, where he averaged 17.3 fantasy points. If Vincent can come close to that number in Game 5, then he will be a solid value play at the guard spot.