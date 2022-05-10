How to watch Blues vs. Wild in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Blues evened the series at two games apiece with a 5-2 home victory over the Wild on Sunday as Jordan Kyrou and David Perrion both scored 2 goals, and Ryan O’Reilly finished with 2 assists and added a goal. Jordan Binnington received his first playoff action at goalie, replacing Ville Husso following consecutive losses, and it paid off for St. Louis as the goaltender made 28 saves. It’s likely the Blues will start with Binnington in the net for Game 5.

Blues vs. Wild

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.