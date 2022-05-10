How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Kings and Oilers in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Kings blanked the Oilers 4-0 on Sunday to even the series at 2-2 heading into Tuesday’s matchup. Los Angeles had been outscored by a combined 14-2 in Games 2 and 3 before locking down defensively. Jonathan Quick finished with 31 saves for the Kings, holding Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scoreless. Those two should be fired up after a rough offensive performance, making Game 5 an intriguing matchup in Edmonton.

Kings vs. Oilers

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.