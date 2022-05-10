How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena at Toronto, Ontario. Tampa Bay won Game 4 to tie the series 2-2.

The first period has been the deciding factor in the previous four games. Toronto scored first in Game 1 and won 5-0. Tampa Bay scored at the end of the first period in Game 2 and won 5-3. Toronto scored twice in the first period in Game 3 and won 5-2 and Tampa Bay scored three times in the first period of Game 4 and won 7-3.

So it’s safe to say the first 20 minutes of Game 5 are crucial. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had just one assist in Game 3 and 4 combined, so he needs to step up on home ice. Meanwhile the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are 5-3 in Game 5s over the past two years. Toronto is a -125 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is betting at +105.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.