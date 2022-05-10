How to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Brad Marchand delivered two goals and three assists in a 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 4 of their first-round series to tie things up 2-2 on Sunday. It was the second straight multi-point game for Marchand as the Bruins’ top line carried the team to a win.

BRAD MARCHAND INTO THE EMPTY NET FOR HIS 5TH POINT OF THE GAME AND TONY DEANGELO THROWS HIS STICK HAHAHAAH pic.twitter.com/TC9VyhFFX4 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) May 8, 2022

Marchand has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past two games. However, he hasn’t been so productive in Carolina, where the matchups will not be to his advantage. The Hurricanes are little more healthy at goalie with the return of Antti Raanta. Overall what Carolina does with defensive matchups and its overall structure works better at home and that explains why the Hurricanes are 31-8-4 at PNC Arena this season. Carolina is a -145 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while the Bruins are a slight underdog at +125.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.