Picks for Kings vs. Oilers in Game 5 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 5 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 10. Puck drop is at 10:10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The game will be shown on ESPN2. The Kings shut out the Oilers, 4-0, in Game 4 to tie the series 2-2.

Kings vs. Oilers: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Kings +1.5 (-130); Oilers -1.5 (+110)

Kings: +185

Oilers: -220

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+100); Under 6.5 (-120)

The Kings played a near perfect game Sunday night. They were able to keep the puck away from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl behind the efforts of center Philip Danault on backchecking and tough two-way and the face-off skills of Anze Kopitar, who won 18 of 24 draws. It’s was a textbook performance of how an underdog has to win hockey games. That being said stopping McDavid and Draisaitl twice is pretty hard. And with Edmonton controlling the matchups on home ice, they will keep their offensive stars away from Danault and Kopitar as much as possible. I feel like this game is going to be a grind, but one the Oilers can survive.

Pick: Oilers -1.5

