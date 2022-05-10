Picks for Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play Game 5 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 10. Puck dorp is at 7:10 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be shown on ESPN. Boston won Game 4 to tie the series 2-2.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Bruins +1.5 (-200); Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

Bruins: +120

Hurricanes: -140

Over/Under: Over 6 (+100); Under 6 (-120)

Brad Marchand has eight points in the past two games and has almost single-handedly brought Boston back in this series. Home ice is huge for Carolina because head coach Rod Brind’Amour can control the matchups before each face-off. That will help the Hurricanes contain Marchand and get some better matchups to put the pressure on Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

