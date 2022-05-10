NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, May 10

ESPN and ESPN2 will host Stanley Cup Playoff doubleheaders on Tuesday, May 10. Each of the four series are in Game 5. Times and teams are below.

It was a rare sweep for home-ice teams in Sundays Game 4 action. Brad Marchand had a five-point game (two goals, three assists) to lead Boston past Carolina, 5-2. Tampa Bay jumped out to an 3-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 7-3 win over Toronto. St. Louis leaned on captain Ryan O’Reilly (goal, two assists) for a 5-2 win over Minnesota and Los Angeles got 31 saves from Jonathan Quick to shut down Edmonton, 4-0,

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Tuesday, May 10

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes at (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Moneyline odds: Bruins (+120); Hurricanes (-140)

Series odds: Bruins (+110); Hurricanes (-130)

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Moneyline odds: Lightning (+110); Maple Leafs (-130)

Series odds: Lightning (+105); Maple Leafs (-125)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Moneyline odds: Blues (+120); Wild (-140)

Series odds: Blues (+115); Wild (-135)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Moneyline odds: Kings (+175); Oilers (-205)

Series odds: Kings (+200); Oilers (-250)