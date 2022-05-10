 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, May 10

We take a look at the NHL playoff schedule for Tuesday, May 10 and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN and ESPN2 will host Stanley Cup Playoff doubleheaders on Tuesday, May 10. Each of the four series are in Game 5. Times and teams are below.

It was a rare sweep for home-ice teams in Sundays Game 4 action. Brad Marchand had a five-point game (two goals, three assists) to lead Boston past Carolina, 5-2. Tampa Bay jumped out to an 3-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 7-3 win over Toronto. St. Louis leaned on captain Ryan O’Reilly (goal, two assists) for a 5-2 win over Minnesota and Los Angeles got 31 saves from Jonathan Quick to shut down Edmonton, 4-0,

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Tuesday, May 10

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes at (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Bruins (+120); Hurricanes (-140)
Series odds: Bruins (+110); Hurricanes (-130)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Lightning (+110); Maple Leafs (-130)
Series odds: Lightning (+105); Maple Leafs (-125)

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Blues (+120); Wild (-140)
Series odds: Blues (+115); Wild (-135)

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Kings (+175); Oilers (-205)
Series odds: Kings (+200); Oilers (-250)

