The 2022 NHL Draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 10, in Secaucus, New Jersey at the NHL Network’s studios. This year, the Montreal Canadiens have the best odds to win the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will take place on July 7 in Montreal. Behind the Habs are the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken in terms of odds. We’ve got all the info you need to watch the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery.
What time is the 2022 NHL Draft lottery?
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Secaucus, N.J.
TV info: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW, TVA Sports
Full list of 2022 NHL Draft lottery odds
Montreal Canadiens 18.5%
Arizona Coyotes 13.5%
Seattle Kraken 11.5%
Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%
New Jersey Devils 8.5%
Chicago Blackhawks 7.5%
Ottawa Senators 6.5%
Detroit Red Wings 6.0%
Buffalo Sabres 5.0%
Anaheim Ducks 3.5%
San Jose Sharks 3.0%
Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%
New York Islanders 2.0%
Winnipeg Jets 1.5%
Vancouver Canucks 0.5%
Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%