What time is the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery?

We go over when you can see the coverage for the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman
The Lottery ball are seen during the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on June 02, 2021 at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022 NHL Draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 10, in Secaucus, New Jersey at the NHL Network’s studios. This year, the Montreal Canadiens have the best odds to win the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will take place on July 7 in Montreal. Behind the Habs are the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken in terms of odds. We’ve got all the info you need to watch the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery.

What time is the 2022 NHL Draft lottery?

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Secaucus, N.J.
TV info: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW, TVA Sports

Full list of 2022 NHL Draft lottery odds

Montreal Canadiens 18.5%
Arizona Coyotes 13.5%
Seattle Kraken 11.5%
Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%
New Jersey Devils 8.5%
Chicago Blackhawks 7.5%
Ottawa Senators 6.5%
Detroit Red Wings 6.0%
Buffalo Sabres 5.0%
Anaheim Ducks 3.5%
San Jose Sharks 3.0%
Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%
New York Islanders 2.0%
Winnipeg Jets 1.5%
Vancouver Canucks 0.5%
Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%

