Who has the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft lottery?

The 2022 NHL Draft lottery is set for Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. You’ll be able to watch the lottery drawing on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports. Here we’re going to go over who has the best odds to win the NHL Draft lottery in 2022 and look at who they may select with the top pick in July.

2022 NHL Draft odds: Who has best odds to win first pick?

The Habs finished with the worst record in the NHL during the 2021-22 regular season at 22-49-11 (55 points). That was two worse than the Arizona Coyotes (13.5 percent) and five worse than the Seattle Kraken (11.5 percent).

Montreal has a shot to select No. 1 overall at home since the 2022 NHL Draft will take place at Bell Centre. Around the League, many believe that Kingston forward Shane Wright will be the first player selected by whoever is picking at the top. There are also a pair of Slovakian prospects: Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec. They could also warrant consideration as the first overall pick. It depends who wins the lottery.