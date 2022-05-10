Full list of 2022 NHL Draft lottery odds

The 2022 NHL Draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. The 2022 NHL Draft isn’t until July 7 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. You can watch the NHL Draft lottery on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports in Canada. Let’s take a look at the full list of odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.

2022 NHL Draft lottery odds

Montreal Canadiens 18.5%

Arizona Coyotes 13.5%

Seattle Kraken 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%

New Jersey Devils 8.5%

Chicago Blackhawks 7.5%

Ottawa Senators 6.5%

Detroit Red Wings 6.0%

Buffalo Sabres 5.0%

Anaheim Ducks 3.5%

San Jose Sharks 3.0%

Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%

New York Islanders 2.0%

Winnipeg Jets 1.5%

Vancouver Canucks 0.5%

Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%

There are a few things to go over in terms of the picks and teams. The Blackhawks pick will go to the Blue Jackets if it is outside the top 2 picks as part of the Seth Jones trade. The Golden Knights pick will transfer to the Buffalo Sabres if it lands outside the top 10.

The NHL also altered the way the lottery works in March of 2021. Only the top 11 teams in the lottery drawing have the ability to win the first overall pick. Therefore the Golden Knights, Canucks, Jets, Islanders and Blue Jackets are unable to move up more than 10 spots in the lottery to win the first pick.

Kingston F Shane Wright is considered to be the top prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft. Behind him are two Slovakian prospects: F Juraj Slafkovsky and D Simon Nemec. The top U.S.-born prospects for the 2022 draft include C Logan Cooley, RW Frank Nazar and LW Cutter Gauthier.