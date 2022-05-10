Who won the NHL Draft lottery last year?

We are approaching the 2022 NHL Draft lottery, which will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. The Montreal Canadiens have the best odds (18.5 percent) to land the top overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on July 7. Let’s take a look back at the 2021 NHL Draft lottery results and who was awarded the top pick.

2021 NHL Draft lottery results

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Arizona Coyotes - forfeited first-round pick

12. Chicago Blackhawks

13. Calgary Flames

14. Philadelphia Flyers

15. Dallas Stars

16. New York Rangers

The Sabres were awarded the top pick and had the best chances of landing said pick at 16.6 percent heading into the lottery. It was the fourth time Buffalo was given the first pick in the lottery and first time since the team selected Rasmus Dahlin back in 2018. With the first pick in 2021, the Sabres selected Michigan D Owen Power. The Kraken, who had the third-best odds, moved up ahead of the Ducks, who had the second-best odds.