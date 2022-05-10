 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament

The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday from the TPC Craig Ranch. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Masters Tournament champion Scottie Scheffler throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on April 27, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The last tournament before the 2022 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, with the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. And for the players, it’ll be a short jaunt up US-75 to get to Southern Hills in Tulsa for next week’s major once they wrap up in the Metroplex.

The Nelson gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday via ESPN+ from the first shot to the last, including . The Golf Channel will also have full coverage from 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET for broadcast. While we don’t have the featured groups as of yet, with a field this deep there will be plenty to choose from. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are amongst those in a loaded field.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday.

2022 Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:50 AM Tee #1 Kelly Kraft Wyndham Clark Harry Higgs
7:50 AM Tee #10 Wesley Bryan Doc Redman Max McGreevy
8:01 AM Tee #1 James Hahn Charley Hoffman Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:01 AM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Adam Schenk Matthew NeSmith
8:12 AM Tee #1 Ryan Armour Matt Wallace Hayden Buckley
8:12 AM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Bill Haas Peter Uihlein
8:23 AM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Matt Kuchar Danny Willett
8:23 AM Tee #10 Luke List Jim Herman Luke Donald
8:34 AM Tee #1 Ryan Brehm Robert Streb Brandt Snedeker
8:34 AM Tee #10 Talor Gooch Brooks Koepka Bubba Watson
8:45 AM Tee #1 Seamus Power Keith Mitchell Kevin Tway
8:45 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Jason Day Mackenzie Hughes
8:56 AM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Martin Trainer Patton Kizzire
8:56 AM Tee #10 Xander Schauffele Kevin Kisner Dustin Johnson
9:07 AM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Michael Thompson Sung Kang
9:07 AM Tee #10 Carlos Ortiz Tyler Duncan Brendon Todd
9:18 AM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Jason Dufner Jonas Blixt
9:18 AM Tee #10 Ian Poulter Roger Sloan Mito Pereira
9:29 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati John Huh Hank Lebioda
9:29 AM Tee #10 Scott Stallings Rory Sabbatini Alex Noren
9:40 AM Tee #1 Justin Leonard Kiradech Aphibarnrat Scott Gutschewski
9:40 AM Tee #10 Kurt Kitayama Austin Smotherman Cooper Dossey
9:51 AM Tee #1 Paul Barjon Brett Drewitt Conrad Shindler
9:51 AM Tee #10 David Lipsky Seth Reeves Kyle Wilshire
10:02 AM Tee #1 Ben Kohles Joshua Creel John Murphy
10:02 AM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger Michael Gligic Shaun Norris
1:00 PM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Brandon Hagy Aaron Rai
1:00 PM Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder
1:11 PM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Jhonattan Vegas Henrik Norlander
1:11 PM Tee #10 Cameron Percy Sahith Theegala Taylor Moore
1:22 PM Tee #1 Charl Schwartzel Nick Watney Lee Hodges
1:22 PM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Davis Riley Matthias Schwab
1:33 PM Tee #1 Cameron Champ Lanto Griffin Dylan Frittelli
1:33 PM Tee #10 J.J. Spaun Branden Grace Chez Reavie
1:44 PM Tee #1 Joaquin Niemann Marc Leishman Adam Scott
1:44 PM Tee #10 Richy Werenski Nate Lashley C.T. Pan
1:55 PM Tee #1 Sam Burns Tom Hoge Justin Thomas
1:55 PM Tee #10 Jason Kokrak Matthew Wolff Henrik Stenson
2:06 PM Tee #1 Jordan Spieth Scottie Scheffler K.H. Lee
2:06 PM Tee #10 Martin Laird Nick Taylor Charles Howell III
2:17 PM Tee #1 Sepp Straka Ryan Palmer Francesco Molinari
2:17 PM Tee #10 Tommy Fleetwood Trey Mullinax Vince Whaley
2:28 PM Tee #1 Beau Hossler Maverick McNealy Kramer Hickok
2:28 PM Tee #10 Austin Cook Chase Seiffert Brian Stuard
2:39 PM Tee #1 Pat Perez Will Zalatoris Mark Hubbard
2:39 PM Tee #10 Vaughn Taylor Chesson Hadley Lee Westwood
2:50 PM Tee #1 Greyson Sigg Callum Tarren James Hart du Preez
2:50 PM Tee #10 Brandon Wu Curtis Thompson Patrick Flavin
3:01 PM Tee #1 Dawie van der Walt Andrew Novak Mac Meissner
3:01 PM Tee #10 Adam Svensson David Skinns Joohyung Kim
3:12 PM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Justin Lower J.J. Killeen
3:12 PM Tee #10 Dylan Wu Jared Wolfe Andrew Loupe

More From DraftKings Nation