Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament

The last tournament before the 2022 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, with the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. And for the players, it’ll be a short jaunt up US-75 to get to Southern Hills in Tulsa for next week’s major once they wrap up in the Metroplex.
The Nelson gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday via ESPN+ from the first shot to the last, including . The Golf Channel will also have full coverage from 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET for broadcast. While we don’t have the featured groups as of yet, with a field this deep there will be plenty to choose from. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are amongst those in a loaded field.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday.
2022 Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Kelly Kraft
|Wyndham Clark
|Harry Higgs
|7:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Wesley Bryan
|Doc Redman
|Max McGreevy
|8:01 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Charley Hoffman
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Adam Schenk
|Matthew NeSmith
|8:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Wallace
|Hayden Buckley
|8:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Bill Haas
|Peter Uihlein
|8:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Matt Kuchar
|Danny Willett
|8:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Jim Herman
|Luke Donald
|8:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Robert Streb
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Talor Gooch
|Brooks Koepka
|Bubba Watson
|8:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Tway
|8:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Jason Day
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Martin Trainer
|Patton Kizzire
|8:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Xander Schauffele
|Kevin Kisner
|Dustin Johnson
|9:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Michael Thompson
|Sung Kang
|9:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Carlos Ortiz
|Tyler Duncan
|Brendon Todd
|9:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Jason Dufner
|Jonas Blixt
|9:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Roger Sloan
|Mito Pereira
|9:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|John Huh
|Hank Lebioda
|9:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Rory Sabbatini
|Alex Noren
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Justin Leonard
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Scott Gutschewski
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Austin Smotherman
|Cooper Dossey
|9:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Paul Barjon
|Brett Drewitt
|Conrad Shindler
|9:51 AM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Seth Reeves
|Kyle Wilshire
|10:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Kohles
|Joshua Creel
|John Murphy
|10:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Michael Gligic
|Shaun Norris
|1:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Brandon Hagy
|Aaron Rai
|1:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|1:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Henrik Norlander
|1:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Percy
|Sahith Theegala
|Taylor Moore
|1:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Nick Watney
|Lee Hodges
|1:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Davis Riley
|Matthias Schwab
|1:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Lanto Griffin
|Dylan Frittelli
|1:33 PM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Spaun
|Branden Grace
|Chez Reavie
|1:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Marc Leishman
|Adam Scott
|1:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Richy Werenski
|Nate Lashley
|C.T. Pan
|1:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Tom Hoge
|Justin Thomas
|1:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Matthew Wolff
|Henrik Stenson
|2:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Scottie Scheffler
|K.H. Lee
|2:06 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Nick Taylor
|Charles Howell III
|2:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Ryan Palmer
|Francesco Molinari
|2:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Trey Mullinax
|Vince Whaley
|2:28 PM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Maverick McNealy
|Kramer Hickok
|2:28 PM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Chase Seiffert
|Brian Stuard
|2:39 PM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Will Zalatoris
|Mark Hubbard
|2:39 PM
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Chesson Hadley
|Lee Westwood
|2:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Callum Tarren
|James Hart du Preez
|2:50 PM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|Curtis Thompson
|Patrick Flavin
|3:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Dawie van der Walt
|Andrew Novak
|Mac Meissner
|3:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|David Skinns
|Joohyung Kim
|3:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Lower
|J.J. Killeen
|3:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Wu
|Jared Wolfe
|Andrew Loupe