Tracking live results from 2022 NHL Draft lottery

The 2022 NHL Draft lottery is set for Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. You can watch the NHL Draft lottery on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States as well as Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports in Canada. Here we’re going to be tracking all the live results from the 2022 lottery. Below you’ll be able to find the full list of 2022 lottery odds prior to the drawing.

2022 NHL Draft lottery live results

1. Canadiens

2. Devils

3. Coyotes

4. Kraken

5. Flyers

6. Blackhawks (goes to CBJ)

7. Senators

8. Red Wings

9. Sabres

10. Ducks

11. Sharks

12. Blue Jackets

13. Islanders

14. Jets

15. Canucks

16. Golden Knights (goes to BUF)

2022 NHL Draft lottery odds

Montreal Canadiens 18.5%

Arizona Coyotes 13.5%

Seattle Kraken 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%

New Jersey Devils 8.5%

Chicago Blackhawks 7.5%

Ottawa Senators 6.5%

Detroit Red Wings 6.0%

Buffalo Sabres 5.0%

Anaheim Ducks 3.5%

San Jose Sharks 3.0%

Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%

New York Islanders 2.0%

Winnipeg Jets 1.5%

Vancouver Canucks 0.5%

Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%

There are a few things to note before heading into the lottery. If the Golden Knights pick ends up being outside the top 10, then it will go to the Buffalo Sabres as part of the Jack Eichel trade. If the Blackhawks pick ends up being outside of the top 2, it will go to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the Seth Jones trade.

The Canadiens have the best odds to win the first overall pick after finishing last in the NHL standings during the regular season. The expansion Seattle Kraken picked No. 2 overall in their first NHL Draft last year. Seattle has a shot at the No. 1 pick, having the third-best odds going into their second season in the NHL.