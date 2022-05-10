Who should the Canadiens select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft?

The 2022 NHL Draft lottery took place on Tuesday night in Secaucus, N.J., with the Montreal Canadiens being awarded the top pick. TEAM has the right to select first in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will take place on July 7 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Now that we know the Habs will be picking first, we can look ahead to some of their options.

2022 NHL Mock Draft: Who should TEAM take first?

There are few options for the Habs with the No. 1 overall pick. The most obvious choice is Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright, who is considered by many the top overall prospect in the draft pool. Wright had 94 points (32 goals, 62 assists) in 63 regular-season games as the captain for Kingston this season. The Frontenacs are currently competing in the OHL playoffs, where Wright already has 10 points in eight games. Wright also competed at the U20 World Junior Championship for Canada as an 18-year-old.

Outside of Wright, there are a few Slovakian prospects that the Canadiens might consider. The more likely candidate is forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who is considered a top 10 prospect for the draft by most outlets. Slafkovsky made a name for himself competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics for Slovakia. He scored seven goals in 10 games while the NHL’s top players were unable to compete in the tournament. His teammate, defenseman Simon Nemec, is also being considered as a top pick in 2022. He competed at the Olympics as an 18-year-old and had an impressive 17 points in 19 playoff games for HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga.