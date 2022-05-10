How to watch the 2022 NHL Draft lottery

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. at 6:30 p.m. ET. Heading into the lottery, the Montreal Canadiens have the best odds (18.5 percent) to win the No. 1 overall pick after finishing last in the standings during the regular season. Behind the Habs are the Arizona Coyotes (13.5) and Seattle Kraken (11.5). Here we’re going to get you ready with TV channel and live stream info for the 2022 NHL Draft lottery.

How to watch 2022 NHL Draft lottery

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Secaucus, N.J.

TV info/live stream: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW, TVA Sports

Here’s a full list of 2022 NHL Draft lottery odds:

Montreal Canadiens 18.5%

Arizona Coyotes 13.5%

Seattle Kraken 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%

New Jersey Devils 8.5%

Chicago Blackhawks 7.5%

Ottawa Senators 6.5%

Detroit Red Wings 6.0%

Buffalo Sabres 5.0%

Anaheim Ducks 3.5%

San Jose Sharks 3.0%

Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%

New York Islanders 2.0%

Winnipeg Jets 1.5%

Vancouver Canucks 0.5%

Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%

There are a few things to note. The Golden Knights pick goes to the Buffalo Sabres if it lands outside the top 10 picks. The Blackhawks pick goes to the Blue Jackets if it lands outside the top 2. The Golden Knights, Canucks, Jets, Islanders and Blue Jackets are unable to be awarded the top overall pick since they are unable to move up more than 10 spots in the lottery drawing.