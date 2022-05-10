Which teams have advanced to the second round in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been pretty exciting up to this point. Heading into the second Tuesday of the postseason, there are six series that are tied 2-2 and only one team has advanced into the second round. So we could see multiple Game 7s in the first round, plus a few more games out of each series.

Here’s a list of teams that have advanced to the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Eastern Conference

TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche

First round: Defeated WC2 Nashville Predators 4-0

The Avalanche will be the only team to sweep their opponent out of the first round, which is a testament to why Colorado entered the postseason as the favorite to hoist the Cup this summer. The Avs really only came close to losing Game 2, which went to overtime. The three other contests, the Avs scored at least five goals in each game. The Avalanche will await the winner of the Wild-Blues series in the second round.