Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, May 10

The MLB has a full slate of games throughout the day Tuesday with 16 games including an afternoon doubleheader. As we look ahead to the nightcap, there will be plenty of lineups worthy of taking a risk on as you set your DFS roster for the night.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, May 10.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays, 7:05 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($5,900)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,600)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,200)

You will generally need to pay a high price when stacking the New York Yankees lineup, but there’s a reason for that. They will go up against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who has had some control issues this season. Putting runners on base is a recipe for disaster going up against the team with the most home runs this season.

Mets vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Francisco Lindor ($5,100)

Starling Marte ($4,900)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,800)

The New York Mets have the best on-base percentage in baseball, and they have a great matchup on Tuesday night against Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, who has really struggled early on. Through six starts, he has an 0-5 record and 7.16 ERA, and the Mets should find success against him in this spot.

Rays vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

Wander Franco ($5,400)

Anthony Rendon ($5,000)

Brandon Lowe ($4,700)

The Tampa Bay Rays offense exploded in a six-game winning streak, but they’ve been quiet in consecutive losses since then. Look for the Rays to get back on track going up against Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers, who will come in with a 5.32 ERA in five starts and hasn’t thrown more than 5 innings early on.