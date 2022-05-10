 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full bracket, list of teams to advance to second round of 2022 NHL playoffs

We take a look at the NHL playoff bracket heading into the second round.

By DKNation Staff
Pavel Francouz #39 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Avalanche swept the Predators 4-0 to advance to the second round. Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been some of the closest competition so far. We’re well into Week 2 of the playoffs and there has only been one team to advance into the second round. Most of these first-round series appear to be going at least six or seven games. Here we’re going to take a look at the updated bracket in the 2022 NHL playoffs and who has advanced to the second round.

2022 NHL playoff bracket

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals (series tied 2-2)
No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (series tied 2-2)

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins (series tied 2-2)
No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No 3 Pittsburgh Penguins (PIT leads 3-1)

Western Conference

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche defeat WC2 Nashville Predators in four games
No. 2 Minnesota Wild vs. No 3 St. Louis Blues (series tied 2-2)

No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Dallas Stars (series tied 2-2)
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings (series tied 2-2)

Team who have advanced

Avalanche — Colorado will take on the winner of the Wild-Blues series in the second round.

