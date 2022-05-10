Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, May 10

With 16 MLB games schedule to take place from early afternoon till late at night Tuesday, betting opportunities are all over the board, but I’ve narrowed down the four best wagers to take a look at throughout the slate of baseball games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, May 10

Twins Moneyline (+120)

The Minnesota Twins are slight underdogs in their matchup with the Houston Astros, and I’m not sure why. They will start with Joe Ryan on the mound, who has been excellent early on in 2022, and Minnesota has the better offense. The Twins won nine home games in a row, and they will continue that streak Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Brewers committed the sin of losing to the Cincinnati Reds, who improved to 6-23 last night, but that is not happening two nights in a row. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed 3 runs or fewer in four of five starts this season, and the Reds will start Hunter Greene, who has an 8.71 ERA heading into start No. 6 of his career.

Reds-Brewers O8.5 runs (-105)

Sticking with the same game, these offenses should put up a decent number of runs on Tuesday night after 15 total runs were scored yesterday. Cincinnati scored at least 5 runs in their last five games with an average of 7.2 runs during that span. Meanwhile, the Brewers are in the top five in runs per game and hit 5 home runs against Greene last week in just 2.2 innings of work.

Tarik Skubal O6.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Detroit Tigers starter will go up against an Oakland Athletics lineup that is tied for the most strikeouts per game this season, and Skubal has been a solid strikeout pitcher early in his career. This is the first game of a doubleheader, so the Tigers would love to keep him in as long as possible to not burn bullpen arms for Game 2.

