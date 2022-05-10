MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, May 10

A full slate of MLB action awaits us, so let’s get after it by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to roster in your DraftKings DFS games tonight.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins ($10,400) — Verlander won the AL Cy Young back in 2019 before missing almost all of 2020 and the entirety of 2021 because of injuries. Now, he’s back and the 39-year-old looks like an early Cy Young candidate once again. He owns a 1.93 ERA and an MLB-best 0.70 WHIP. He has also turned in a quality start in each of his previous four times out. Tonight, he’ll face a Twins lineup that, while formidable at full strength, will be without Carlos Correa and may be missing Byron Buxton as well.

Kyle Wright, Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox ($10,000) —This season has the look of a breakout year for Wright, and it’s no fluke. His 1.74 ERA is obviously outstanding, but his FIP (2.08) and SIERA (2.48) are strong as well. HIs strikeout-minus-walk rate (24.8) is 11th best among qualified pitchers. He’s really upped his curveball usage this year, and that pitch looks nasty. Tonight, he will host a floundering Red Sox squad that has scored a total of 10 runs during their current five-game losing streak.

Top Hitters

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ($5,700) — The leader in FanGraphs WAR, you should probably roster Machado whenever possible right now. Tonight, he’ll get a look at left-hander Wade Miley, who is making his season debut. Manny is 5-for-15 with two HRs against Miley in his career.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals ($4,800) — Alonso’s big bat has really started to wake up over the past week. He has tallied five extra-base hits — including three homers — over his past six games. He’s hit .417 during that span. He will face southpaw Patrick Corbin tonight, someone whom Alonso has seen very well throughout his career. Alonso is 11-for-32 with four HRs and a 1.198 OPS versus Corbin. That’s his best OPS against any pitcher with at least 15 at-bats.

Value Pitcher

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals ($6,500) — There are quite a few good options for those looking for a value starter tonight — Corey Kluber, Alex Wood, Mike Clevinger — but Perez is cheaper than all of them and has been on a roll lately. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning versus the Astros on April 28 and then dealt seven shutout frames at Philadelphia on May 4. Perez has allowed only one earned run in his past 21 innings. Now, he’s absolutely not this good and he’s still not missing many bats, but a matchup versus the anemic Royals, the second-lowest-scoring team in the Majors, is one to pounce on. Perez will be a popular play tonight.

Value Hitter

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($2,900) — A former top prospect, Hays looks to be finally coming into his own in his age-27 season. He has a healthy .327/.403/.500 slash line for the season, but he has been white-hot over his past 14 games (.412/.475/.686) and has recorded multiple hits in four of his past six. Get in on this hot streak at a cheap price.