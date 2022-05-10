Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 10

We’re going to have faith in a reigning Player of the Week, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a former MVP tonight. Here are a few player props to consider on Tuesday’s MLB slate.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 10

Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers: OVER 0.5 RBI (+120)

Tellez won NL Player of the Week on Monday thanks in large part to his eight-RBI game versus the Reds last week. But Tellez, who is now tied for the National League lead in RBIs with 26, has driven in at least one run in six of his past nine games. He will see Reds rookie flamethrower, Hunter Greene, again tonight; Tellez got to Greene for two doubles, including one that drove in a run, back on May 5.

Corey Kluber, Tampa Bay Rays: OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The 36-year-old looks rejuvenated with the Rays; he possesses a 2.36 ERA, a 2.97 FIP and has allowed only one earned run through his past 14 innings. Coming off of back-to-back six-inning outings with at least six K’s, Kluber will get a crack at an Angels lineup that leads the Majors in strikeouts (283). He has also had decent success versus Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani — 3-for-23, six K’s. The only worry here is Kluber’s workload — he hasn’t surpassed six IP or 75 pitches in either of his past two starts — but everything else looks favorable for Klubot to clear this line.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: OVER 1.5 total bases (+105)

After a slow April, Betts has awoken in May. The star outfielder has multiple hits in three of his past five games and a 1.131 OPS during that span. The Dodgers’ offense should have a big bounce-back night against righty Bryse Wilson after a confounding loss on Monday night. Mookie will lead the way.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.