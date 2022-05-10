Who will the Colorado Avalanche play in the next round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs began on May 2 and the second round will start no earlier than Monday, May 17. The Colorado Avalanche were the first team to advance to the second round after completing a four-game sweep of the Nashville Predators.

Colorado, which won the NHL Central Division, is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will play the winner of the series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. Heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Wild and Blues are tied 2-2 in the best-of-7 series.

The Avalanche are the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +210 and are -105 to win the Western Conference on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll update this as results as their opponent for the next round becomes final.