How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the May 10th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re a week removed from the special Spring Breakin’ episode of 2.0 and move forward with a busy episode set for tonight. The women’s division will take center stage for the evening as the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will get started.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, May 10th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

The headliner matchup for tonight’s show will feature Natalya finally going one-on-one with Cora Jade. The veteran Natalya has bullied the NXT women’s roster for the past month and the upstart Jade has been her primary target. The two did meet in the ring last week when Jade and Nikkita Lyons clashed with Natalya and Lash Legend in tag team action, so we’ll see who comes out victorious in the blowoff to this short feud tonight.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction will be in action tonight when facing Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez in a non-title match. Choo has spent the last several weeks pulling pranks on Toxic Attraction, particular gunning after NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. And in the last two weeks, the 2.0 newcomer Perez has gotten involved to form an alliance with Choo against the stable. One has to wonder if a title opportunity is on the horizon for Choo following this match.

As mentioned before, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will kick off tonight where the winner will get a guaranteed title opportunity in the future. The bracket hasn’t been finalized as of this writing but the participants includes the aforementioned Lyons, Legend, and Perez along with Tatum Paxley, Sloane Jacobs, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, and Arianna Grace.

On the men’s side of things, NXT Champion Bron Breakker prevailed over Joe Gacy last week but it appears that this feud isn’t quite over. After the match, two hooded men attacked the champ and sent him off on a stretcher. Also, the Creed Brothers truimphed from the Viking Raiders with the assistance of Roderick Strong. The Creeds were visibly upset with Strong for interfering on their behalf so it appears we’re beginning the official breakup of Diamond Mine.