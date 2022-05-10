How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for makeup slate May 10-12

While the EPL heads into Matchday 37 this weekend, there are a slew of matches to make up from earlier in the season that will be taken care of midweek. Due to a multitude of reasons ranging anywhere from COVID-19 to scheduling conflicts, plenty of matches were postponed especially over the winter months. Six of those matches will be made up this week, while several more will be handled next week before the season ends.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester City, fresh off their announcement of signing superstar Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, will look to further distance themselves from second-place Liverpool as they take on Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Liverpool will take on Aston Villa on Tuesday afternoon, and as they sit three points behind the league leaders, a win over Villa would put them level on points. Currently, City only holds a four-goal lead in the differential column, but that could easily change depending on results from both matches this week.

Both teams are unsurprisingly favored to win, with City at -380 to topple Wolves, while Liverpool is at -235 to beat Aston Villa according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to hold their third place spot as they take on Leeds United, who are desperately trying to avoid relegation. Leeds sits in 18th place, tied on points with Burnley at 34, but Burnley holds a commanding lead in the goal differential tiebreaker. Leeds are winless in three, but so are Chelsea, making this an enticing matchup as the Blues struggle to close out the season as Arsenal sits just one point behind them in the table.

Chelsea and Leeds kick off on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET with the Blues favored to win at -155 with Leeds coming in at +425.

Here’s a look at the full slate for the makeup schedule this week. All times listed are Eastern.

EPL makeup schedule, May 10-12

Tuesday, May 10

Aston Villa v. Liverpool, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo

Wednesday, May 11

Leeds United v. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

Leicester City v. Norwich City, 2:45 p.m. — Peacock

Watford v. Everton, 2:45 p.m. — Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City, 3:15 p.m. — USA, Universo

Thursday, May 12

Tottenham Hotspur v. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m. — USA, Universo