How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 36

La Liga heads into Matchday 36 this week as each team has just three matches left to play. Real Madrid has already locked up the league title as they sit 12 points clear of second-place Barcelona, and both of those teams have booked their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage as well. Spots three and four are up for grabs, though Sevilla and Atletico Madrid occupy those heading into Matchday 36.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Real Sociedad, currently sitting in sixth place just two points behind Real Betis, will take on Cadiz on Thursday in hopes of securing all three points. If Betis should lose to Valencia, a win for Sociedad would see them jump into fifth place which comes with an automatic berth into the UEFA Europa League group stage next season. Real Sociedad hit a huge bump in the road when Mikel Oyarzabal suffered an ACL tear back in March during training. He remains the team’s leading scorer with nine goals on the season as they look to other players like Alexander Isak and Adnan Januzaj to help fill the void.

Sociedad is in the midst of a four-game winless skid, but they’ll look to turn it around against 16th-place Cadiz on Thursday, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. Real Sociedad is favored to win with odds at -145, while Cadiz comes in at +450 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Villarreal, after making a deep UCL run this season before being eliminated in the semifinal by Liverpool, are still chasing down a European competition as they sit in seventh place, just three points behind Real Sociedad. The sixth place finisher will receive a berth into the Europa Conference League qualifiers, so Villarreal will look to take all three points from Rayo Vallecano on Thursday. They own a commanding lead in the goal differential tiebreaker over Real Sociedad, so a win over Vallecano combined with a Sociedad loss would put them into that sixth spot.

Villarreal is favored to win with odds at -125 while Vallecano is set at +340 on the board. That match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 36. All times listed are Eastern, and all matches can be watched via livestream on ESPN+.

La Liga Matchday 36 schedule

Tuesday, May 10

Valencia v. Real Betis, 1 p.m.

Granada v. Athletic Club, 2 p.m.

Barcelona v. Celta Vigo, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Alavés v. Espanyol, 1:30 p.m.

Osasuna v. Getafe, 1:30 p.m.

Sevilla v. Mallorca, 2:30 p.m.

Elche v. Atletico Madrid, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Real Sociedad v. Cádiz, 1 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano v. Villarreal, 2 p.m.

Real Madrid v. Levante, 3:30 p.m.