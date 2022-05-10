Pick on the Moneyline for Rays-Angels on Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays are tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the third-best road winning percentage in the MLB this season at 9-5 and will look to break that tie with Los Angeles on the road on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays (-115, 8) vs Los Angeles Angels

The Rays 5.1 runs per game road is the second-most among American League teams behind only the Angels who are averaging 5.2 per game and the Rays have experience on their side on the mound.

Corey Kluber gets the start for Tampa Bay, who has been a good acquisition for the team thus far with a 2.36 ERA and two home runs allowed across five starts this season and a .224 opponents batting average.

He will go toe to toe with 22-year old Reid Detmers, who has 10 career starts under his belt with a lifetime 6.33 ERA with 3.8 walks and 1.7 home runs per nine innings with opponents hitting .259 off of him.

Both teams back up their pitchers with average bullpens though the Rays are 12th in bullpen ERA at 3.34 while the Angels 3.45 is 15th in baseball.

Dating back to 2021, the veteran Kluber has led his team to a win in seven of his last nine starts and will make it a eight of 10 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Play: Rays -115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.