Baltimore Ravens to sign RB Mike Davis

The Baltimore Ravens will add running back Mike Davis to their squad this offseason, per PFF’s Jordan Schultz. The Ravens also added rookie Tyler Badie in round six of this year’s NFL draft and have J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all recovering from injuries suffered last season.

Davis didn’t excel as the Falcons starter last season and lost time to Cordarrelle Patterson and lost work to Qadree Ollison and Wayne Gallman as he averaged a paltry 3.6 yards per carry. He also added 44 receptions, so he can work in the passing game, but he’s likely to be a depth piece at best as long as their other backs can come back healthy.

Davis could be insurance for Dobbins and Edwards as they recover. If he were a better back, I’d be more concerned with how those two were doing in their rehab, but for now, I think they can safely remain the 1-2 punch for the Ravens backs this season.