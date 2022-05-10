Manchester City reaches transfer agreement for Erling Haaland

Manchester City has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to bring star striker Erling Haaland to the Premier League club, according to the team’s social media. The deal is subject to City agreeing to terms with Haaland, but this is a massive addition for Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

Haaland has been coveted as one of the rising strikers in the world. He’s been phenomenal for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 61 goals in 66 appearances for the Bundesliga side. At just 21 years old, Haaland could eventually become one of the best players in the world.

Manchester City continues to add major talent to its roster in pursuit of a Champions League crown. The side has dominated the Premier League in recent seasons but European glory remains Guardiola’s ultimate goal. Adding Haaland only furthers that cause. City has crashed out of the Champions League in spectacular fashion lately, so bringing in Haaland could help the team overcome that last hurdle.