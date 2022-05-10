Carlos Correa, Chris Paddack placed on injured list for Twins

The Minnesota Twins placed SS Carlos Correa and SP Chris Paddack on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday afternoon. To replace Correa and Paddack on the active roster, Minnesota called up outfielder Mark Contreras and right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton from the minor leagues.

Correa missed some time last week with a right middle finger contusion, which led to the Twins calling up top prospect Royce Lewis from the minors. This season, Correa is slashing .255/.320/.372 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 103 plate appearances.

As for Paddack, he will be out with right elbow inflammation, which isn’t great news for the Twins. The 26-year-old starting pitcher exited his last start Sunday in the third inning due to the inflammation. This season, Paddack was pitching solid for the Twins with a record of 1-2 and 4.03 ERA in five starts. The veteran starting pitcher is seeking out more opinions, with surgery being on the table, per Dan Hayes.