When does 2022 Diamond Kings baseball set release?

With the 2022 MLB regular season underway, it is a good time to look at what baseball card sets could be on its way. In February, 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball made its debut, which was a good start for the flagship card company for everything baseball.

We are getting a ton of Panini baseball releases the past few months, from Donruss Baseball to Panini Select, and finally 2022 Diamond Kings at the end of the month. Just like with the other Panini baseball products, Diamond Kings does not have any logos. But you still will get a good collection veterans and rookies with great art.

2022 Diamond Kings release date

May 11

This year’s edition of Diamond Kings will have veterans, legend, and rookies, which will all be a part of their base set. There will also be ten parallels with this product, including an exclusive hobby-only Gray frame and Purple frame. Additionally, if collectors purchase a hobby box, they will get an auto and a memorabilia card.

If you get lucky, you may get a Wander Franco or O’Neil Cruz auto in your hobby box, which would be a great hit. Hobby boxes will come with 12 packs and eight cards per pack.