NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Wednesday, May 11

ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast Stanley Cup playoff games Wednesday, May 11. ESPN will have a doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars at the Calgary Flames. On ESPN2 the Washington Capitals travel to face the Florida Panthers in a pivotal Game 5.

Below is a look at the full slate with game times and a guide on how to watch each of them with updated game and series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL playoff schedule: Wednesday, May 11

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers (Penguins lead 3-1)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Penguins +110; Rangers -130

Series odds: Penguins -650, Rangers +475

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Capitals +180; Panthers -220

Series odds: Capitals +235; Panthers -300

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Stars +175; Flames -220

Series odds: Stars +210; Flames -260