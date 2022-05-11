Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour will head to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas this weekend for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic. This is a track made for birdies, as K.H. Lee won this event in 2021 by three strokes at -25. Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is is the favorite to win it this year with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be the final tournament before the second major of 2022, with the PGA Championship set for May 19-22 about four hours up the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship over the weekend, shooting 8-under for the win following a meltdown from Keegan Bradley, who held a two-shot lead entering Sunday.

The weather will be hot this weekend with a small chance of rain, and wind could play a slight factor on Day 1 of the tournament as well. Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the AT&T Byron Nelson starting Thursday, May 12th and ending Sunday, 15th.

Thursday, May 12

Hi 91°, Low 68°: sunny skies, 5% chance of precipitation, 10-20 MPH winds

Friday, May 13

Hi 91°, Low 70°: sunshine and clouds mixed, 6% chance of precipitation, 10-15 MPH winds

Saturday, May 14

Hi 90°, Low 66°: sunshine and clouds mixed, 19% chance of precipitation, 5-10 MPH winds

Sunday, May 15

Hi 90°, Low 66°: morning clouds, sunny afternoon skies, 4% chance of precipitation, 10-15 MPH winds