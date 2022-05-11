Storm vs. Mercury: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Two long-time rivals in the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury are set to face off twice this week in back-to-back matchups. Amazon’s Prime Video will broadcast the first game on Wednesday between the veteran-laden squads, with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Seattle (1-1) heads into this match-up after a loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Breanna Stewart and Jewel Loyd have had fantastic starts to the season on the offensive side of the ball. Stewart has 38 points and Loyd has 34 points through two games. But they’ll need some additional scorers to beat the Mercury this week.

The Mercury (0-1) will look to secure their first win on Wednesday. They struggled defensively against those same Aces in a 106-88 loss in their first matchup. PHX is missing some key pieces on defense, including Brittney Griner who is still detained in Russia. Veterans Tina Charles and Diana Taurasi struggled shooting from the field, combining for 24 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and will look to have another big performance against their rivals.

Storm vs. Mercury

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Tip time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video (need subscription), WNBA League Pass

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Point spread: Seattle -4

Total: Over/under 161.5

Moneyline odds: Seattle -175, Phoenix +155

Best bet: Seattle -4

The talent gap here is pretty significant, and what many consider the best team in the WNBA in the Aces made the Griner-free Mercury look very pedestrian. Diana Taurasi is still the GOAT, and Sky Digg is a legend herself, but they aren’t getting any younger. And while the Storm have a 40-year-old at point guard too, this should be simply too much Loyd and Stewart.

Expect a big game from Breanna as well, as the Mercury don’t have anyone to slow her down.

