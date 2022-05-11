How to watch the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson via live online stream

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson will be held in McKinney, Texas this weekend in the final PGA Tour event before the PGA Championship. KH Lee won last year’s event with a -25 score after four rounds, and Scottie Scheffler will enter the tournament as the betting favorite with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

To watch the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Full round coverage on Streams 1-4

Featured groups Thursday

8:34 a.m. Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

8:45 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

8:56 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson

1:55 p.m. Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas

2:06 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee

Featured groups Friday

8:34 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott

8:45 a.m. Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas

8:56 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee

1:44 p.m. Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

2:06 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3:30 p.m.: General coverage

3:30 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Full round coverage on Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 2 p.m.: General coverage

2 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Full round coverage on Streams 1-4