How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the May 11th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY.

We’re in for an extremely busy episode tonight as we barrel towards Double or Nothing in just over two weeks. For tonight’s show, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament moves forward for both the men and the women. We’ll also get the No. 1 contender in action and a contract signing.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 11th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk is just a few weeks from his first title opportunity in AEW as he’ll challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. The champ cut a stern promo on the challenger last week where he showed an edge that we haven’t seen during his six-month long reign. For tonight’s show, Punk will step into the ring to fight John Silver in a tune up match before the ppv at the end of the month.

We’ve reached the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for both the men’s and women’s field. On the men’s side, we’ll get a pair of bouts on the bottom half of the bracket as Adam Cole goes toe-to-toe with Dax Harwood and Jeff Hardy faces Darby Allin. On the women’s side, Toni Storm will battle Jamie Hayter.

MJF is in his home area of Long Island, NY, and tonight, he’ll have an official contract signing with Wardlow for their upcoming match at Double or Nothing. As expected, MJF has spent the last several weeks ducking his contracted associate and agreed to do the match under his terms. We’ll find out what those terms are tonight.

Also on the show, FTW Champion Ricky Starks will defend his belt against Jungle Boy. And we’ll get a “victory speech” by the Jericho Appreciation Society.