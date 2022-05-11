How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 5 via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors are up 3-1 in the series after grinding out a 101-98 victory in Game 4. Stephen Curry led the way with 32 points and eight rebounds. The Warriors shot just 24 percent from deep in the game and still found a way to win the game. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole had 14 points each, but will hope for better showings in Game 5.

The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant in Game 4, and you could tell his absence hurt as the team only managed to score 98 points. Before he went down, the Grizzlies were averaging about 111 points per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 21 points and five rebounds. Morant has been carrying the Grizzles offensively and with him out, they will need someone else to have a monster performance to avoid elimination.