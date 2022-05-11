How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5 via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Bucks vs. Celtics

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the way for the Bucks this postseason. He’s averaging a double-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. The former MVP has had to shoulder more of the load with Khris Middleton out due to injury. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds in Game 4, but the Bucks failed to close the game out in the fourth quarter. They’ll hope for a better result in Game 5.

The Celtics received a huge 30-point performance from Al Horford in Game 4 to help push them to victory. Horford is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds in the playoffs. Jayson Tatum bounced back with a 30-point performance after a bad Game 3. The Celtics were trailing after the third quarter, but found a way to pull it out in the fourth and even the series at 2-2. They’ll look to gain the edge in this matchup at home.