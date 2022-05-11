How to watch Wednesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The are a pair of Game 5 matchups on tap for Wednesday, May 11. Both of the series are trending in opposite directions, with one team looking to take a slight lead and the other looking for a closeout. The games will air on TNT.

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics at the T.D Garden in the first contest of the night. Game time is set for 7:00 PM ET, with the series tied at 2-2. The Bucks blew a lead in Game 4, allowing the Celtics to make a comeback late. Now the Celtics will look to take advantage of homecourt and go up 3-2.

In the night cap, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road looking to close out the Memphis Grizzles at the FedEx Forum. Tipoff is set for 9:30 pm ET. The Warriors trailed for the first 47 minutes of Game 4 before taking the lead in the final minute. Now up 3-1, the Warriors will look to end the series. Grizzles star point guard Ja Morant is doubtful for Game 5.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.