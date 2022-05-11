Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 5 NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the series tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5. While the Grizz will be missing Ja Morant, who is out tonight and doubtful for the rest of the playoffs with a knee injury, the Dubs will look to capitalize and clinch a spot in the conference finals tonight. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($15,900) - This should come as a shock to nobody, as Curry has done his usual things throughout this series. He hauled in 52.75 DraftKings fantasy points in Game 4 with 32 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in the contest. He’s averaged 28.3 points per game in this series, a big step above his season-long average of 25.5. With the chance to finish off the Grizzlies tonight, expect Curry to be playing at the top of his game, bringing in a huge amount of fantasy points for your lineup in the process.

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($11,700) - With Morant out for the foreseeable future, it may be tough to decide who to throw in as a captain if you’re looking at the Grizzlies side. Jackson Jr. may be your best bet here, as he’s proven to be a little more consistent than the alternatives throughout this series. He dropped 21 points and added five rebounds and five blocks in Game 4, racking up 41.25 DraftKings fantasy points in the process. That wasn’t even his best performance either, as he put up 52 DKFP in Game 1. With that in mind, Jackson comes at a pretty decent price for a captain, which would save you some cap space in lieu of Morant or Curry.

FLEX Plays

Jordan Poole ($8,000) - Poole’s offensive prowess can’t be overstated, as he’s averaged 37.9 DKFP per game through this series. He started off with a bang in Game 1, putting up 31 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds as he racked up 59 DKFP on the night. Game 4 saw him have an off night with just 14 points and a series-low 12 shot attempts, but expect him to bounce back on the road tonight especially as the Dubs look to finish off the series. He’s cheaper than Klay Thompson and will consistently put up fantasy numbers in the same ballpark.

Dillon Brooks ($6,800) - The Grizzlies decided to run their offense through Brooks with Morant out, and that looks to be the same case in Game 5 tonight. He put up 12 points, eight assists, and five rebounds for 31.25 DKFP in Game 4. It wasn’t an amazing performance from the 26-year-old guard, but with his team’s back against the wall, it will be up to him to dictate the tempo of Memphis’ game and help the Grizz survive to play a Game 6. Expect him to bounce back tonight and put in a better overall performance for the home side.

Fades

Draymond Green ($7,400) - Green hasn’t quite been himself on paper throughout this series, averaging just 24.4 DKFP per game against the Grizzlies. It’s lower than his season-long average of 30.5, and a lot lower than the 33.35 DKFP he averaged per game in the first round against the Nuggets. His biggest fantasy performance in the second round came in Game 2 with 29 DKFP, as he put up six points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. He’s found himself in foul trouble through the last three consecutive games, and with a price tag of $7,400, there are other options on the Warriors side you can add for cheaper who should turn in a better performance (see Andrew Wiggins at $7,200).

Desmond Bane ($7,600) - Bane has been playing with a back injury throughout this series, and it really shows in his performances. He’s scored in the single digits in three of the four games, with his highest scoring total at 16 in Game 3. It’s a stark contrast from the series against Minnesota, where 16 points was his lowest total throughout all six games. The Warriors have done well to shut him down on both ends of the court, keeping his DKFP average right at 20 through the first four games.

The Outcome

Without Morant, it’s hard to imagine the Grizzlies mounting a comeback from being down 3-1 at this point. The Warriors seem to have the Grizzlies’ number, and playing without their star should likely be the nail in the coffin for Memphis this season. Barring some sort of miracle, I think the Warriors win and advance tonight without much trouble.

Final score: Warriors 112, Grizzlies 99