Best prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 5

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out their conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight as the Dubs have a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5. With the news that the Grizz lost their star Ja Morant to a knee injury, it seems inevitable that Golden State will advance. Let’s take a look at a couple of the best prop bets heading into tonight’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole over 19.5 points (-115)

Poole has hit over this mark in every game of the series except for Game 4, when he only put up 14 points. It was an irregular off night for Poole, who went 0-for-3 from downtown and 4-for-12 overall from the floor. Expect him to bounce back tonight on the road especially since his 33.3 percent shooting on Monday was a far cry from the 58.2 percent he shot in the previous three matchups in the series. 20 points should be an easy target to hit for a guy like Poole, especially when he’s hit that mark six of the nine games he’s played so far in the postseason.

Desmond Bane under 16.5 points (+100)

If you’re looking for a relatively safe bet with plus odds, this might be just the ticket. Bane has failed to hit this mark in every single game of the series, finishing with double digits in the points column in all but Game 3, where he only dropped 16. Granted, he’s been playing with a back injury throughout the series but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s just not the same player he was in the first round against the Timberwolves. His 23.5 ppg average from that series has been diminished to just 9.5 ppg against the Dubs and with Ja Morant out, the Grizz will look to run their offense through Dillon Brooks once again.

