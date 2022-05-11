Best prop bets to consider for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks will head back to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 with the series all tied up at 2-2. The Bucks had a chance to go up 3-1 on Monday, but the Celtics pulled back a game with a 116-108 win as Al Horford had a career night with 30 points and eight rebounds. Let’s take a look at a couple of the best prop bets ahead of tonight’s action in Game 5, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 28.5 points (-110)

Tatum had a big game down the stretch in Game 4, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter to notch a total of 30 in the game. He’s hit over 28 points in both of Boston’s wins, finishing with 29 in Game 2. He notched his first double-double of the postseason in Game 4, adding 13 rebounds to his 30 points. The Celtics are favorites to win Game 5 at home and with so much on the line, it’s hard not to expect another huge game from their star as they look to go up 3-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 13.5 rebounds (-105)

The Bucks’ big man is almost always good for double-digit rebounds, as he’s only hit single digits three times in the playoffs so far. He grabbed 18 boards in Game 4 as he dominated on the glass while also scoring 34 points, logging his sixth double-double of the postseason. Regardless of the outcome of this game, expect Antetokounmpo to clean up under the rim especially in such a pivotal game in the series.

