Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 5

The Golden State Warriors are up 3-1 in their series against the Memphis Grizzlies and looking to close it out in Game 5. The Warriors trailed for 47 minutes in Game 4 but did just enough to squeak one out 101-98. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant did not play in Game 4 and is now likely to miss the rest of the series. Game 5 is set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Warriors are currently 4-point favorites, according to DraftKings SportsBook, with the total set at 218.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4

Even though the Grizzlies are retuning home, the spread seems a little low with Morant out. The Warriors are a veteran team that have been in this position before. They will cover the points in a closeout situation. Stephen Curry is averaging 28.0 points per game in the postseason and scored 32 in the Game 4 win. Look for him to have another big performance. The Grizzlies played inspired in Game 4, but another game without their leader will be too much to overcome.

Over/Under: Under 218

Betting the under against the Warriors is always risky because of how potent they are offensively. However, this one is likely to go under the 218 projection due to Golden State’s current shooting form. The Grizzlies were being carried by Morant offensively and with him out, they will struggle like they did in Game 4. Take the under.

