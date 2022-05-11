Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics will square off in a massive Game 5 on Wednesday Night at the T.D Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics made a furious fourth quarter comeback in Game 4 to win 116-108 and level the series. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford led the way with 30 points each in the contest. Game 5 will will tip at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are currently 5.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings SportsBook, with the total set at 214.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +5.5

Only one game in this series has been decided by less than five points. The last two games were pretty tight, so expect Game 5 to be the same way. Boston plays well at home, and the Celtics are the deeper team right now. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been shouldering more of the load with Khris Middleton out due to injury and will continue to do so. The Celtics have made their adjustments but haven’t found one for the Greek Freak and until they do so, the games will remain close.

Over/Under: Under 214

The under has hit in every game but one. The Bucks have only gone over once in their last five games. With Middleton out, they aren’t scoring as much. The Bucks are still a formidable team defensively, which has made things touch on the Celtics offensively. Take the under.

