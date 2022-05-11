Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, May 11

Wednesday night is a treat for baseball fans across the country, with every single team in the league in action across 15 games which start just after noon EST and will wrap up at around 11 p.m

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, May 11.

Palvin Smith ($3,300)

David Peralta ($3,700)

Christian Walker ($3,600)

This D-Backs stack is a bargain considering no single player’s salary is over $4,000. Walker is the clear highlight here. In last night’s win over the Marlins, he earned 12 fantasy points thanks to two hits, a double and a walk. Smith is averaging about 8.1 fantasy points per game over his last 10 contests. Peralta has been struggling a bit this season, but Arizona has Miami’s number and hitting is contagious, so he’s due for a breakout game.

Brandon Nimmo ($4,800)

Fransico Lindor ($5,100)

Jeff McNeil ($4,300)

The Mets have been playing great this season, though they haven’t typically been known for their offense recently. Still, each of these guys is capable of putting together a huge game. McNeil had 14 fantasy points last night against the Nats. Lindor had 11. Nimmo had just five, but on the season is averaging close to 10. Plus Nats starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez is struggling this season, with an ERA that’s ballooned to over 8.50.

Willy Adames ($4,300)

Christian Yelich ($4,300)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,300)

All three of these guys are listed at a very low price. Adames has some real pop and is liable to hit a homerun in any game he’s in the lineup. He leads the team with eight home runs on the season. In the last series against Cincy, he hit two bombs in one game. Yelich is obviously an MVP caliber talent and Tellez should benefit from facing Vladimir Gutierrez, the Reds projected starter. He’s 0-5 on the season with an ERA just under 9.00.