Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, May 11

We have two Game 5s in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jrue Holiday over 5.5 rebounds (+120)

Holiday has stepped up for the Milwaukee Bucks in their second round matchup against the Boston Celtics. The standout veteran lead guard is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Holiday has done a little bit of everything on the floor, which includes being a factor on the glass. The 31-year-old point guard has gone over 5.5 rebounds in three out his last four games and 14 rebounds in the last two games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 17.5 points (-105)

If the Grizzlies want to extend this series against Golden State and take it to Game 6, they’ll need Jackson Jr. to lead the way offensively. In Game 4, the young power forward posted 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting from the field, with five rebounds and five blocks. He’s only gone over 17.5 points twice in this series, but Jackson is the number one scoring option with Ja Morant sidelined.

Andrew Wiggins over 15.5 points (-110)

Wiggins has quietly put together a solid series for the Warriors, averaging 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The former first overall pick is also shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. In Game 4, the 27-year-old small forward had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Wiggins has gone over 15.5 points in all four games and should have some favorable scoring opportunities tonight in a closeout game.

