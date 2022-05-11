NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, May 11

We have two Game 5s in the NBA Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors immediately following Bucks-Celtics. Both games have some intriguing DFS value options. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick White, Celtics, $3,700

If you can’t decide on which Memphis Grizzlies guard to start (De’Anthony Melton or Tyus Jones), then you can pivot to Derrick White for Boston. The 27-year-old guard is coming off a solid performance in Game 4, where he had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3pt), four rebounds, and three assists. It was the third time in this series that White scored in double-digits.

White scored 23 fantasy points in Game 4, which was his best outing in this second-round series against Milwaukee. He’s averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game in the last four games.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks, $3,800

Connaughton has been one of the top scoring options off of the bench for Bucks in their series against the Celtics. He has scored in double figures in three-straight games, which includes Game 4 where he had 11 points and seven rebounds (25.3 fantasy points).

Milwaukee will call his number once again as the Bucks try to win Game 5 and hopefully go into Game 6 at home with a 3-2 series lead. Connaughton is producing 20.3 fantasy points per game in his last four games.

Otto Porter Jr., Warriors, $4,200

After quiet Games 1 and 2 performances, Porter Jr. has been doing a little bit of everything off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in the last two games. In Game 4, Porter posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3pt), three assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes. He also had 24.5 fantasy points, which is the third time in this series that he’s scored 20-plus fantasy points.

The Warriors will be depending on the veteran forward to be a scoring presence, but also to crash the glass when needed against whomever is on the floor for Memphis.