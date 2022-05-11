Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, May 11

Every team in Major League Baseball will take the field on Wednesday, so there are plenty of opportunities to cash in on bets made throughout the day. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, May 11

Mike Trout over 0.5 home runs (+400)

Trout is always a safe bet to get at least a hit, but he’s been on a new level recently. He has three home runs and six RBIs in just the last two games alone. That hot bat started with his team taking on the Rays and they’ll wrap up a series with Tampa Bay today.

Neither the Astros or Twins are the most potent offensive teams in the league since they both sit in the bottom half of MLB in the runs scored department. Still, the Astros are on an 8-game winning streak and have allowed just eight total runs to opposing teams during that span. Not earned runs, total runs. They shut out the Twins last night and should be able to limit their bats again today.

Colin Moran over 0.5 RBI (+210)

Moran isn’t playing the best baseball at the moment, but he is one of the highlights of a dismal Reds team. Moran has a really good history against Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser too. In 15 at-bats against him, Moran has nine hits, including two home runs. You could go with the safe bet and bet him to get over 0.5 hits (-175) but you won’t make much at all if it hits.

Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks over 8.0 runs (-110)

These teams have met five previous times this season with all but one of them eclipsing the eight-run mark total. Last night when the teams faced off the D-Backs hit that mark themselves, coming away with a 9-3 win.

