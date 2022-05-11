MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, May 11

There are several games on the main slate in the majors on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Tylor Megill, Mets vs. Nationals ($9,900) — Megill is having an outstanding season for the Mets with a record 4-1 and 2.43 ERA in six starts. The 26-year-old is coming off a solid start last week against the Atlanta Braves. He only allowed four hits, three earned walks, and put up nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings (20.4 fantasy points).

The right-handed pitcher has scored 20-plus fantasy points in five out of his last six starts and will be facing the Nationals for the second time this season. In his first start against the Nats, Megill only gave up three hits and racked up six strikeouts in five innings (25.5 fantasy points).

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals vs. Orioles ($9,100) — Mikolas will try to shut down the Baltimore Orioles, who have won five out of their last six games. The 33-year-old starter has a record of 2-1 and 1.53 ERA in six starts this season. The veteran starting pitcher has only allowed a total of three earned in 20 innings pitched (last three starts). He’s also averaging 20.4 FPPG over that span of time. Baltimore is hitting .250 against right-handed pitchers this season.

Top Hitters

Jared Walsh, Angels vs. Rays ($4,300) — Walsh has been on the fire at the plate for the Angels over the last couple of weeks. The veteran first baseman has a seven-game hitting streak, where he’s averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game. Out of those seven games, he’s scored double-digit fantasy points five times.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves vs. Red Sox ($5,700) — Acuna Jr. has played well since returning from his rehab stint in the minors late last month. The star outfielder is hitting .282 with two home runs and five RBI. Acuna currently has a seven-game hitting streak and averaging 12.5 fantasy points per game. Additionally, the 24-year-old has scored 14 or more fantasy points in his last four games.

Value Pitcher

Chris Archer, Twins vs. Astros ($7,700) — There aren't a ton of great value pitchers for tonight’s slate, which leaves us with Archer. The veteran pitcher has been solid on the mound for Twins with a 3.26 ERA in five starts. The 33-year-old doesn’t put up a ton of fantasy points (10.9 FPPG), but he’s pitched well at home this season with a 2.57 ERA.

Value Hitter

Dylan Carlson, Cardinals vs. Orioles ($3,200) — The 23-year-old has struggled this season for St. Louis, hitting .223 with a one home run and eight RBI. However, he’s played better in his last five games, slugging .412 with two doubles, one home run, and four RBI. Carlson is also averaging 9.2 fantasy points per game, which is higher than his season average (5.4 FPPG).