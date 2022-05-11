Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, May 11

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors on Wednesday, with the first game taking place at 12:35 p.m. ET between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates. The final game of the night will be the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Wednesday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 11

Miles Mikolas over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Mikolas will look to shut down the Baltimore Orioles tonight, who are hitting .250 against right-handed pitchers this season and have won five out of their last six games. The 33-year-old starter pitcher has an ERA of 1.53 and 28 strikeouts in 35.1 innings this season.

He has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in four out of his first six starts and two out of his three home starts. The Orioles are averaging 9.17 strikeouts per game, which is good for 27th in the majors. And that number goes up on the road to 9.50 strikeouts per game.

Chad Kuhl under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Kuhl is not a strikeout-depended starting pitcher, but has pitched well this season for the Colorado Rockies. The veteran pitcher is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.82 through his first five starts in Colorado.

The 29-year-old Kuhl also has produced 22 strikeouts in 29.2 innings, but gone under 4.5 strikeouts in three out of his last five starts. The San Francisco Giants do not strikeout a lot this season as they are averaging eight strikeouts per game (eighth in the majors).

Eduardo Escobar over 0.5 home runs (+500)

Escobar has not played well this season for the New York Mets, slashing .215/.328/.674 with a home run and seven RBI. However, he could make some noise against Nationals starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez tonight.

Escobar has good numbers against Sanchez, hitting .286 with a home run and two RBI in seven career at-bats. This season, the veteran hasn’t hit well against right-handed pitcher (.203), but his lone HR has come off of a righty.

